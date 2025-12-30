BJP avoides nomination to MLAs’ and MPs’ relatives

Criticism from all sides during the first round of local body polls has prompted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to send a strong signal to its own ranks, making it clear that relatives of sitting MLAs, MPs and ministers will not be given party tickets for the civic polls. According to initial distribution, AB form was not issued to Shridhar Mohol, brother of minister of state Murlidhar Mohol (HT)

According to party sources, senior BJP leaders have instructed the Pune unit to remove from the final list of candidates the names of children and close relatives of legislators and office-bearers. The directive, conveyed late Saturday night, is being seen as a setback for several senior leaders who had been lobbying hard for nominations for their family members.

For the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections, the BJP invited applications for all 165 seats and received over 2,300 applications. Competition intensified further after more than 10 former corporators from rival parties were recently inducted into the BJP, increasing pressure on ticket distribution.

Sources said that the Pune BJP unit had finalised a list based on interviews and sent it to Mumbai for approval. However, the party’s top leadership asked the unit to rework the list and exclude the names of relatives of MLAs, MPs and other office-bearers to prevent dissent among grassroots’ workers, especially at a time when many leaders from opposition parties have joined the BJP.

Party insiders said that the leadership feared that allotting tickets to relatives of elected representatives could trigger resentment and internal rebellion. The unit was therefore asked to submit to the state leadership for approval a revised list excluding such names.

Several city-based MLAs, MPs and senior leaders had reportedly lobbied intensely for tickets for their sons, daughters and close relatives. The party, however, has clearly communicated that such recommendations will not be entertained. BJP leaders added that exceptions may be considered only if a relative has worked actively in the party for years and built an independent political profile.

The impact of the decision was visible on Monday, when the BJP did not announce its official list, even as several aspirants filed nomination papers after receiving personal calls from senior leaders along with AB forms. According to initial distribution, AB forms were not issued to Shridhar Mohol, brother of minister of state Murlidhar Mohol; or to the son and sister-in-law of minister of state Madhuri Misal, though there was no official communication from the party.

On Monday, BJP aspirants from Pune, including Kunal Tilak, Swarada Bapat, Ganesh Bidkar, Raghvendra Mankar, Bapu Mankar, Yogesh Mulik, Sayali Wanjale, Sujata Kakade, Shantanu Kambale, Samrat Thorat, Archana Patil, Vishal Dhanawade, Pallavi Javale and Ganesh Yadav, received calls and AB forms; and went on to file nominations from their respective wards. The party, however, has yet to issue an official announcement.

Sources said that tickets were cleared for members of the Tilak and Bapat families in recognition of the contributions of late BJP leaders Mukta Tilak and former minister Girish Bapat. After their deaths, no tickets were given to their family members during the state assembly polls, and the current move is being seen as an attempt to address that gap.

Ganesh Bidkar filed the BJP’s first official nomination from ward 24(d) in the presence of higher education minister Chandrakant Patil and BJP MLA Hemant Rasane.

Similar developments were reported from Kolhapur, where Krushnaraj Mahadik, son of Rajya Sabha MP Dhananjay Mahadik, withdrew his candidature for the Kolhapur Municipal Corporation polls. Krushnaraj Mahadik said he decided not to contest as per the party’s decision.

“In Kolhapur, we are fighting the civic polls as part of the Mahayuti, and the number of aspirants is very high. Everyone deserves a chance, so I have decided not to contest. I will continue my social work,” he said.

Dhananjay Mahadik said that the decision was taken by the BJP’s central parliamentary board. “Krushnaraj had filed nominations after taking permission from senior leaders. But later, a decision was taken that relatives of MLAs, MPs and ministers should not contest local body elections. We are following party instructions, and accordingly he withdrew his nomination,” he said.

BJP MLA from north Maharashtra, Devyani Farande, said that the directive applies to upcoming zilla parishad polls as well. “As per the decision taken at the central level, family members of MLAs and MPs are not allowed to contest local body elections. Accordingly, applications have been withdrawn,” she said.

In Nashik, Ajinkya Farande, son of Nashik central MLA; and Yogesh Hire, brother-in-law of BJP MLA Seema Hire, also withdrew their nominations.

The move is being seen as an effort by the BJP to curb allegations of nepotism, manage internal equations and safeguard the interests of long-time party workers ahead of the high-stakes PMC elections.