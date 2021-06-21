Home / Cities / Pune News / BJP corporator booked for suicide abetment
BJP corporator booked for suicide abetment

A corporator from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) serving in Dattawadi area of Pune was booked for abetment to suicide of a local businessman on Monday
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 09:13 PM IST

The accused was identified as Anand Ramesh Rithe, a resident of Sai Temple area in Dattawadi, the deceased was identified as a 53-year-old businessman.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by the deceased man’s 26-year-old son.

The deceased man had a mobile network tower on his house. In exchange of not felling the tower, Rithe allegedly asked the now-deceased man to pay him money. Failing to pay the money, Rithe allegedly brought the officials of Pune municipal corporation (PMC) and felled the tower and threatened to come for his house next if he still refused to give the money, according to the complainant.

A case under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide), 504 (insult with an intention of provoking breach of peace), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Dattawadi police station. Police sub inspector P Jadhav of Dattawadi police station is investigating the case.

