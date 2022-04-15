BJP downplays Congress opposition over Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday termed the opposition by the Congress over the issue of Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya at Teen Murti Bhavan in New Delhi as unnecessary.
The Congress has alleged that the new museum was an attempt to dilute the legacy of India’s first PM Jawaharlal Nehru.
BJP state unit president Madhav Bhandari at a press meet on Friday said, “PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, but some political party and family consider it as their own property. The museum is a tribute to all former prime ministers.”
Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya was inaugurated by PM Modi on April 14.
Bhandari said, “Earlier, Teen Murti Bhawan was the official residence of Jawaharlal Nehru, the first prime minister, but the BJP respects all PMs, a fact neglected by the Congress leadership.”
Notices sent to Thane housing societies for residents to register pets with civic body
The Thane Municipal Corporation's veterinary department has sent notices to 150 housing societies to provide details of the pets owned by the residents. Till now, around 4,500 pets are registered with the civic body. As many are not aware of the rules, the civic body has released circulars regarding the same and distributed them to all the housing societies. As per the civic body, these laws existed but it was not strict about it initially.
Driver who fled with ₹82.5 lakh cash arrested in Navi Mumbai's Panvel
Within 24 hours of a van driver fleeing away with the cash box meant to be deposited in ATMs across Navi Mumbai, the NRI Coastal Police nabbed him from Panvel on Thursday night. Sandeep Dalvi (35), a resident of Koparkhairane who fled with the van and vault that had ₹82.50 lakh cash, has been arrested. The accused was presented before the court on Friday and has been remanded to police custody till April 20.
'1.5 days supply...': Maharashtra minister flags potential coal, power crisis
Maharashtra energy minister Nitin Raut on Friday claimed the state was grappling with coal and power crisis. “Some plants in Maharashtra are left with 1.5-days of coal, some with 3 days & some others with 6 days of coal. The state government is working to resolve power crisis. The water resources minister has been asked to supply water for hydroelectricity generation,” Raut told news agency ANI. One TMC is needed every day to generate electricity.
Maharashtra logs 69 fresh Covid cases, 1 death; Mumbai sees 44 new infections
Maharashtra reported 69 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, which means that for the first time after three days, less than 100 people in the state tested positive in a single day. With this, its cumulative infection tally has risen to 7,875,620, including 113, 124 and 103 fresh infections on April 12, 13 and 14, respectively.
'Mamata Banerjee must apologise, quit': BJP ups ante in Nadia rape case
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday hit out at Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee for her remarks on the teen girl who died in the state's in Nadia district hours after she was allegedly gang raped. The opposition BJP demanded her resignation from the top post. The BJP's Bengal unit chief Sukanta Majumdar called for a case against Mamata Banerjee.
