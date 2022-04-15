BJP downplays Congress opposition over Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday termed the opposition by the Congress over the issue of Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya at Teen Murti Bhavan in New Delhi as unnecessary.

The Congress has alleged that the new museum was an attempt to dilute the legacy of India’s first PM Jawaharlal Nehru.

BJP state unit president Madhav Bhandari at a press meet on Friday said, “PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, but some political party and family consider it as their own property. The museum is a tribute to all former prime ministers.”

Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya was inaugurated by PM Modi on April 14.

Bhandari said, “Earlier, Teen Murti Bhawan was the official residence of Jawaharlal Nehru, the first prime minister, but the BJP respects all PMs, a fact neglected by the Congress leadership.”