BJP functionary among 7 booked for gambling

Pune: Pune Police on Monday raided a makeshift gambling den operating out of an old tin shed near Ashtadwar Society in Dhankawadi area and rounded up seven persons, including general secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Parvati assembly constituency unit, Audumbar Vitthal Kamble, a senior police officer said on Tuesday, adding that all of them were later let off with notices. (Shutterstock)

Following the police action, BJP city unit president, Dheeraj Ghate, said the party has expelled Kamble. “Kamble was recently appointed secretary of the Parvati unit. After this incident, the local unit head expelled him. Such behaviour is unacceptable. In every meeting, we warn our functionaries and office-bearers to maintain discipline and avoid any act that tarnishes their image or that of the party,” Ghate said.

Acting on a tip-off, the Pune Police crime branch Unit II and Sahakar Nagar police, on Monday evening jointly raided the premises in the Taljai area, where the accused were found playing cards and exchanging money as part of the game.

The police team seized ₹10,250 in cash, gambling paraphernalia, and mobile phones from them, with the total value amounting to ₹2.2 lakh. The nabbed individuals were all booked under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Besides Audumbar Kamble (42), the other six accused are Sangram Dilip Bhosale (48), Mangesh Maruti Shelar (39), Yuvraj Nanasaheb Suryawanshi (38), Sagar Narayan Adagale (31), Bapu Laxman Patole (59) and Rohan Shekhar Londhe (32).

Additional commissioner of police (Crime), Pankaj Deshmukh, explained why the accused had to be let off with notices. “They have been booked for the offence of gambling. In this case, there is no provision for arrest as per law. Hence, the accused were served notices.”

The raid was led by assistant police inspector Amol Rasal and the case was registered at Sahakar Nagar Police Station based on a complaint by constable Vijaykumar Pawar. The investigating officer, assistant police sub-inspector, B.K. Khutwad, said the raid was carried out after receiving specific intelligence about gambling activities at the particular spot.