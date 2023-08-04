BJP projects Mohol as possible LS seat contender

Gearing up for the Lok Sabha 2024 polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has begun projecting former mayor Murlidhar Mohol as a possible candidate for Pune seat. BJP’s Chandrashekhar Bawankule (R) appointed Murlidhar Mohol as party co-ordinator for Pune Lok Sabha constituency. (SOURCED)

After the death of former MP Girish Bapat, the party has taken steps to project Mohol as the face of Pune Lok Sabha constituency.

On Wednesday, BJP state unit president Chandrashekhar Bawankule appointed Mohol as a party co-ordinator for Pune Lok Sabha constituency and gave him the responsibility of six assembly constituencies. He has also been appointed head of the party’s “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign in the state. The BJP had appointed Mohol the incharge of Pune Lok Sabha seat in June.

“I will strive to fulfil the responsibilities given to me and ensure the party’s victory in 2024 polls,” said Mohol.

