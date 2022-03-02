BJP in Pune green-lighted diversion of funds from key projects to other works this year

PUNE: With the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) having given its nod to diverting funds from key projects this year as the funds were not utilised, funds for the Atal Bihari Medical College, High Capacity Mass Transport Route (HCMTR), BRTS and garbage projects were diverted over the past few months.

Among these projects, HCMTR was a dream project of BJP leader and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, and he would enquire after the same whenever he visited Pune. However, the standing committee diverted the HCMTR funds to other works.

Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne said, “It is true that funds for various important projects got diverted but most of these proposals came from the administration. The administration was confident that these funds will not be required in this financial year and so, kept a token amount for the projects. But it is common practice that if the funds for any project are not utilised, the administration or elected members divert them but in the next financial year, additional budgetary provision is made for the same. It is in a way a technical and temporary adjustment.”

A former standing committee chairman on condition of anonymity said, “Usually, the administration as well as the standing committee chairman makes additional provision for some projects while preparing the budget. They are well aware that wherever funds are not utilised, these are diverted as per need and priority.” While both the Atal Bihari Medical College and BRTS were dream projects of the ruling party, funds assigned to these projects were diverted as they were required for other works, he said.

An officer from the accounts department on condition of anonymity said, “During the Covid pandemic, many small provisions for other development works got diverted. As the pandemic was an unforeseen event, it was difficult to make budgetary provision for various pandemic-related works. In times of crises, the administration with the help of elected members diverted these funds for health projects.”