BJP leaders from Bhor constituency oppose Thopte’s entry into party

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Bhor assembly segment secretary Datta Jadhav has written to Chandrashekhar Bawankule opposing the entry of three-term Congress MLA Sangram Thopte to the party. According to Jadhav, BJP workers have been resisting Thopte when the party has decided to induct him. Thopte, who had represented the Bhor constituency between 2009, 2024 and 2019, was defeated by Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party candidate Shankar Mandekar in the 2024 assembly polls. (HT)

“I have written to our state chief. In Bhor and Mulshi, we have been politically fighting against Thopte for the past many years. Now if he joins BJP and become our leader, how can we accept him,” said Jadhav.

Bawankule did not respond to Jadhav's letter with the party all set to induct Thopte on Tuesday.

His family is rooted in Congress tradition. Thopte is the son of party veteran Anantrao Thopte, who had represented Bhor six times.

Sangram on Sunday claimed he was ignored by the Congress multiple times.

“I have been upset since 2019 as I wasn’t allowed to rise within the party. I requested several leaders to conduct a rally to support me during the last year’s assembly elections, but nobody came. After I lost the polls, no Congress leader bothered to even call me once,” he said.