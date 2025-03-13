BJP MLA Rasne says PMC failed to act against encroachments 

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Hemant Rasne criticised the Pune municipal administration over the encroachment issue and asked the State government to give strict warning to the municipal commissioner over the civic body’s apathy on the prevalent issue. Rasne added considering the gravity of the situation, the State government must step in and instruct the PMC commissioner to act on the issue. (HT PHOTO)

Rasne raised the Pune city’s encroachment issue before the State assembly on Wednesday.

Rasne said, “As elected members are absent and the administration has been calling the shots at Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for the last three years, the city facing the encroachment issue. Kelkar Road, Kumthekar Road, Laxmi Road, Bajirao Raod and all the major roads in the city are engulfed by unauthorised banners, and the administration has failed to take action against them.”

Recently, Minister of state (MoS) for Civil Aviation and Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol, along with Maharashtra cabinet minister Chandrakant Patil acknowledged that despite their instructions, the administration has not been taking the anti-encroachment drive seriously.