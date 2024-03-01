 BJP observers interact with leaders for Pune LS seat - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Pune / BJP observers interact with leaders for Pune LS seat

BJP observers interact with leaders for Pune LS seat

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 01, 2024 05:14 AM IST

After meeting various leaders, the observers will present their confidential report to the state BJP unit, said Pune BJP unit president Dheeraj Ghate

The Bharatiya Janata Party-appointed observers held discussion with around 70 leaders to identify the possible candidate for the Pune Lok Sabha seat.

The observers Kripashankar Singh and Balasaheb Patil held discussion with current and former MLAs and MPs from the city. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The observers Kripashankar Singh and Balasaheb Patil held discussion with current and former MLAs and MPs from the city. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The observers Kripashankar Singh and Balasaheb Patil held discussion with current and former MLAs and MPs from the city, besides former mayor Murlidhar Mohol, Sunil Deodhar, and Jagdish Mulik.

“After meeting various leaders, the observers will present their confidential report to the state BJP unit,” said Pune BJP unit president Dheeraj Ghate.

Friday, March 01, 2024
