BJP office-bearer resigns from post after molestation charges

The Pune city police on Wednesday detained, and later released, the secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Pune city unit in an alleged molestation case related to a woman inspector. Following the police action, the BJP has accepted his resignation. Accused Pramod Kondhare was present at Shaniwarwada during the visit of party leader Gadkari. (HT)

According to the police, the incident was reported during the official visit of Union minister Nitin Gadkari in Pune on Monday. Accused Pramod Kondhare was present at Shaniwarwada during the visit of party leader Gadkari. The accused allegedly molested the woman police officer twice at the venue while she was managing a crowd, and the latter alerted her seniors about the incident.

After verifying the incident based on CCTV footage gathered from nearby locality, the inspector filed a formal complaint

Prashant Bhasme, senior inspector, Faraskhana Police Station, said, “We have registered an FIR under relevant sections and further investigation is on. Kondhare was released after questioning him.”

A case has been filed under Sections 74 and 75(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Meanwhile, Dheeraj Ghate, president, BJP Pune city unit, confirmed that Kondhare has resigned from his post. “He submitted his resignation and said he will step aside until the matter is investigated. We have accepted it,” Ghate said.

BJP leader and women’s rights activist Chitra Wagh condemned the incident.

“It is deeply disturbing. After speaking with Dheeraj Ghate, I have been assured that Pramod Kondhare has been removed from his position,” she said, adding that she will personally monitor the case to ensure the strictest action is taken.

Kondhare, however, denied the allegations, calling the incident a “misunderstanding”. According to the police, Kondhare was booked by Khadak, Vishrambaug and Deccan police in various cases in the past.