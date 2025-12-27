BJP proposes 15 seats for Shiv Sena as talks hit roadblock

PUNE: Ahead of the municipal elections on January 15, 2026, tensions have erupted within the ruling Mahayuti alliance over the distribution of seats, especially between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde). As part of initial seat-sharing discussions, the BJP has reportedly proposed allocating 15 seats to the Shiv Sena in the 41-ward civic body – a move that has sparked dissatisfaction within the Sena ranks. The discontent spilled onto the streets on Friday when a section of Shiv Sena workers staged a protest outside Neelam Gorhe’s residence in Pune, opposing the seat-sharing formula under discussion with the BJP ahead of the civic polls. (Neelam Gorhe/Facebook)

Shiv Sena leaders have been pressing for nearly 35 seats, citing the party’s organisational network, cadre strength and previous electoral performance in Pune. As such, the BJP’s offer is being viewed as significantly below expectations, resulting in a deadlock in negotiations. According to sources, the BJP is inclined to contest the majority of seats on its own, banking on its strong political position in Pune and recent electoral successes.

Alliance leaders confirmed that several rounds of talks have already been held though no final agreement has been reached so far. Shiv Sena functionaries have communicated their concerns to the party’s senior leadership, cautioning that agreeing to a substantially smaller share could adversely affect the party’s morale and grassroots’ presence in the city.

Senior Shiv Sena leader and deputy chairperson of the legislative council Neelam Gorhe said, “We submitted a list of 35 seats, but we have been offered only 15. We have asked them to reconsider the remaining seats. Now, the ball is in chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’s court.”

Further discussions between the BJP and Shiv Sena leadership are expected in the coming days as both parties attempt to resolve differences and finalise a seat-sharing arrangement for the civic polls.

Meanwhile, discontent spilled onto the streets on Friday when a section of Shiv Sena workers staged a protest outside Neelam Gorhe’s residence in Pune, opposing the seat-sharing formula under discussion with the BJP ahead of the civic polls.

The agitation followed reports that the BJP had offered just 15 seats to the Shiv Sena, far fewer than the 35 seats the party is believed to have demanded. Protesters raised slogans demanding a larger share, asserting that such a limited allocation would weaken Shiv Sena’s standing and grassroots’ support in Pune. Some workers also urged the party to consider contesting the elections independently if a fair agreement is not achieved.

Police were deployed outside Gorhe’s Model Colony residence to prevent any law-and-order situation as demonstrators expressed anger over the seat allocation process and alleged that ticket distribution was favouring select individuals. Gorhe later clarified that she had merely conveyed the BJP’s proposal and stated that the final decision on seat sharing would be taken by Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde.