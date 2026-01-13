BJP well placed in PMC polls despite no alliance, says Murlidhar Mohol

With the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) election campaign entering its final phase, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and former Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol speaks to Yogesh Joshi about the party’s prospects, the absence of an alliance with the Shiv Sena, governance criticism, and Pune’s civic challenges. Edited excerpts BJP has built a strong organisation and leadership in Pune. Voters will decide based on delivery, Mohol said. (HT)

How do you see BJP’s chances in the PMC polls?

The contest is crucial, but we are well placed. Feedback from citizens across wards has been encouraging. Pune voters look at work and intent, not just slogans.

Does contesting without an alliance with Shiv Sena hurt the party in some wards?

Alliances help, but elections are finally about trust. BJP has built a strong organisation and leadership in Pune. Voters will decide based on delivery.

Ajit Pawar and the NCP have accused the BJP of governance failures in Pune. How do you respond?

Pune is a fast-growing city, and its challenges did not arise overnight. During my tenure as mayor and later as an MP, the focus has been on long-term infrastructure, rather than short-term optics.

Traffic, roads, and water remain key concerns. Do you accept shortcomings?

There are challenges, but that does not mean failure. These issues involve multiple agencies and legacy problems. What matters is that projects are now moving in a planned and coordinated manner.

The opposition says Pune’s growth has outpaced planning, leading to repeated monsoon problems. What needs to change?

Pune needs integrated planning instead of isolated decisions. Better coordination between land use, drainage, and transport, along with strict execution, is essential.

The two NCP factions have come together. Does this change the political contest?

That is their internal matter. BJP’s focus is on Pune’s civic governance, not political speculation.

What is your message to voters who feel Pune has not received enough attention despite BJP representation?

Having the BJP at the Centre, state, and locally helps align decisions and resources. Our commitment is to Pune’s long-term development, and that will continue beyond these elections.