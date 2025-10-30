BJP Yuva Morcha president booked after woman office bearer files complaint

Pimpri Chinchwad police booked BJP Yuva Morcha state president Anup More on Sunday on the basis of a complaint filed by a woman office-bearer of the party’s youth wing, police officers said on Wednesday.

The incident was reported on Sunday at the Pimpri Chinchwad police station and the case filed on the same day. The complainant has accused More of threatening her and organising physical assault on her through his supporters.

As per the complaint, on October 26, Kadam was visiting the residence of a certain Ashish Gavde when a group of More’s supporters - both men and women - confronted her, and threw kicks and punches at her. The complaint also mentions that when she went to the Chinchwad police station to lodge a complaint, she was allegedly physically assaulted there also by the women party workers.

Those named by Kadam include Pravin Yadav, Ashish Raut, Gaurav Gole, Sagar Ghorpade and Jayesh More. The police initially did not include More’s name in the FIR, but after Kadam insisted, his name was added. Anup More, meanwhile, has denied all allegations, claiming that the allegations against him have been fabricated to defame him.

According to police, More and seven others have been booked under 115(2) 74,189,189(1),189(2),190, 352, 351(2), 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and other relevant provisions.