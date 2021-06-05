BJP’s office bearer demands audit of digging work after opposition raises alarm

From the last few days, Pune city is witnessing pre-monsoon showers which are showing road resentment at work reality.

Until now, opposition parties are highlighting substandard and incomplete digging work. The ruling party-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office bearer demanded an audit of the work and filed cases against contractors for not completing work in time.

Sandeep Khardekar is a BJP Pune city spokesperson and also founder of the Creative foundation and his wife Manjusha is party corporator and representing Karvenagar area. He has written a letter to PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar and attached some photographs which are showing incomplete work and damaged service lines.

Khardekar said, “I visited different places in the Karvenagar area, and I found that most of the work is incomplete one. In Girija Shankar Vihar and K52 area, the contractors have not completed work and it has damaged service lines such telephone and water lines. It has not restored yet and residents are facing a problem.”

He has also raised the point of deadline of complete work and actual permission of digging roads for laying service lines and actual digging work and demanded an audit of work.

Local corporator Manjusha Khardekar said, “The work is going on at snail’s pace. The digging work is also carried out. We are following up the issue with PMC officials to complete work. But they are giving excuses of rain and shortage of workers. In our areas, pre-monsoon nullah cleaning work is also going on and it is not also over.”

On the other hand, Prashant Jagtap, Pune city president of Nationalist Congress party (NCP) and corporator made allegations on the BJP.

He said, “After the monsoon is over, the PMC takes major development work related to laying down water, drainage lines and laying underground cables. The deadline to complete work is May 15. After that, the PMC carries out restoration work and pre-monsoon work which are supposed to be completed as per the deadline of May 31 every year.”

He further added, “In a poll-bound year, BJP sanctioned ₹400 to ₹500 crore work of water and drainage department and allowed digging permission to private cable companies for their financial interest which is delaying pre-monsoon work and people have to face problems of incomplete work across the city.”

Meanwhile, additional municipal commissioner Kunal Khemanar has issued an order to the road department and zonal commissioners to carry out inspection of work and audit the contractor work which should be completed before monsoon.