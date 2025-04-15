Black kites nesting on rooftops trigger panic among Bhavani Peth residents

Residents of Bhavani Peth have been living in fear since the past few days. Reason: A wake of black kites, colloquially known as ‘Ghar’, have taken to nesting on the rooftops of several buildings in the area and notorious for their territorial behaviour during nesting season, the birds have reportedly attacked multiple individuals who ventured onto the terraces of their buildings. According to wildlife experts, this kind of aggressive behaviour is typical of black kites during nesting season as they are fiercely protective of their eggs. (HT)

So much so that some families have stopped accessing the rooftops of their buildings altogether, for fear of a sudden aerial onslaught. With the kites swooping down on anyone whom they perceive as a threat to their nests/eggs, the residents’ daily chores such as drying clothes or maintaining water tanks have been severely disrupted.

Akshay B, a local resident, said, “We are scared to even step out on the terrace. Just yesterday, my brother was attacked while trying to check the water tank. He ended up with scratches on his head. These birds don’t just fly close; they come at you with their claws out.”

Another resident, Namrata Kasat, echoed similar concerns. “There are two nests on the rooftop of our building and we have completely stopped going to the top floor. We tried calling the authorities, but no one seems to be taking this seriously. It is affecting our daily life.”

According to wildlife experts, this kind of aggressive behaviour is typical of black kites during nesting season as they are fiercely protective of their eggs. Avinash Dandekar, a bird rescue activist, said that the kites are not inherently dangerous but act out of instinct. “This is a classic case of human-bird conflict. Kites are extremely protective parents. While the aggression is alarming, the solution lies in managing the situation with sensitivity — not force. Temporarily restricting terrace access and setting up visual deterrents can help reduce encounters,” said Dandekar.

Devendra Potphode, chief fire officer at the Pune fire brigade, said, “When we get any call for a bird or animal rescue, we certainly work for the rescue of that bird/animal and accordingly handle the situation. When such cases arise of a flock of birds, the scope of our work is limited as we cannot do much about it. Still, we will run a check on this issue.”

Local animal welfare groups have now started visiting the area to assess the situation. Meanwhile, residents are being urged to avoid rooftops with known nests or wear caps or carry umbrellas if they must go up and report injuries, if any, to the local authorities or bird rescue organisations. As urban spaces continue to expand into territories that were hitherto peopled by wildlife, such human-wildlife encounters are expected to increase, underscoring the need for strategies to peacefully coexist.