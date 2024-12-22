Blame game breaks out over drainage chamber collapse on JM Road

Pune: A blame game has erupted between Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) after a drainage chamber caved in on Jungli Maharaj (JM) Road, creating a large pothole. A blame game has erupted between PMC and Maha-Metro after a drainage chamber caved in on JM Road, creating a large pothole. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT)

Dilip Pawara, executive engineer, PMC Road Department, said, “We have repaired the pothole and chamber, built in 2017 on Jungli Maharaj Road. Maha-Metro had dug a pit for a pedestrian bridge just one and a half feet away from the chamber. The ground may have collapsed and caused the chamber to fail due to improper care while digging. We had inspected all the rainy chambers and surrounding areas on the road, but found no similar issue at any other place.”

The official said that though Maha-Metro had not deliberately caused the issue, it should have taken precautions while carrying out the work.

Atul Gadgil, director (works), Maha-Metro, said, “We have nothing to do with the drainage chamber incident as all our works are carried out by following all rules.”

As part of flood management for roads, PMC in 2022 and 2023 spent ₹4.5 crore to build footpaths and rainwater channels and replaced small channels with larger ones to improve drainage. Despite these efforts, the rainwater drain collapse within just two years raises questions about the quality of the civic work.

Recently, one of the drains collapsed, creating a large pothole. An inspection revealed that the ground around the chamber had sunk by more than five feet. The road department immediately closed the road and began repairs.

Prashant Kanojia, a political leader, had noticed the pothole in front of Hotel Shubham on December 18 and alerted PMC officials.