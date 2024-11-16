Blaze in Hadapsar: Locals, firefighters rescue kids, woman from 3- storey building

A major fire erupted inside a three-storied Bhima Shankar Co-operative Housing Society situated near Vaibhav talkies in Hadapsar area on Friday. A major fire erupted inside a three-storied Bhima Shankar Co-operative Housing Society situated near Vaibhav talkies in Hadapsar area on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

According to fire officer Pramod Sonawane, Hadapsar division, the fire department received a call around 10.25 pm that the third floor of the building had caught fire.

“Two children- aged eleven and nine years respectively including a woman who was caught in the fire were rescued by the firemen,” said Sonawne.

“Before we could reach the spot, residents scaled the building and rescued three to four persons from the third floor,” the fire officer said.

A video of this rescue effort by residents went viral on social media. It showed a child and some others being brought out safely by people taking support of the balcony structures.

“Three fire vans, one rescue van and one water tanker were pressed into action. It took thirty 30 minutes to bring the fire under control. One of the flat owners had covered the entire first floor of the building into a frame manufacturing commercial unit and two flats located on the third floor were used to store wood material which was highly combustible leading to fire. The exact cause of the fire could not be ascertained,” said Sonawne.

Hadapsar police station officer Santosh Pandhare when contacted said that an inquiry has been initiated into the case and an assistant police inspector rank officer has been assigned the probe into the fire incident.

Assistant police inspector Haseena Shikalgar who is the investigation officer, said, “We have recorded the statements of the eyewitnesses and local residents. At the same time, we have requested Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) authorities to furnish an inspection report on the incident. Besides, we are also looking into a complaint related to running a commercial unit inside residential premises.”

The fire brigade has identified the manufacturer as Faroque Inamdar.

Local resident Moosa Shaikh, said, “We were in our house when we suddenly heard cries for help. We rushed out of our house and saw thick plumes of black smoke emanating from the third floor of the building. Two youngsters were trapped in a rented flat and they could not get down. The timely arrival of firemen helped save their lives.”

Society resident Siddeshwar More said, “It was a scary situation and led to panic amongst all the society members.”