Tuesday, Nov 05, 2024
Blind man attempts to burn tyres of poll official’s car to garner attention

ByNadeem Inamdar
Nov 05, 2024 07:14 AM IST

Pune: A 45-year-old blind person tried to burn the tyres of Chinchwad assembly returning officer Anil Pawar’s Brezza car at 4:30 pm on Monday. According to the police, preliminary enquiry has revealed that the suspect Vinayak Sopan Ovhal’s actions were not related to the upcoming assembly elections.

A 45-year-old blind person tried to burn the tyres of Chinchwad assembly returning officer Anil Pawar's Brezza car at 4:30 pm on Monday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Ovhal had submitted multiple applications to Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) seeking benefits under the Ramai Awas Yojana Gharkul (housing scheme) and Rasvanti Shop schemes but received no response. Frustrated and seeking attention from the media, he resorted to the drastic measure, police said.

To draw attention to his plight, he had broken the windows of the municipal commissioner’s official vehicle during the August 15, 2024 flag-hoisting ceremony. Ovhal recently submitted his nomination as an independent candidate. The police have registered an offence under relevant provisions of law and taken him into custody.

