Blood sample of minor involved in SUV car accident tests positive for alcohol

The blood sample of the minor involved in the SUV accident at Dighi on Saturday that killed an autorickshaw driver and left others injured has tested positive, said investigating officer and police inspector Pankaj Mahajan on Tuesday. The teenage driver, student of a central government engineering college, is 17 years and 10 months old. (HT PHOTO)

The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) where the underaged was produced by the Dapodi police after detention has ordered that he be kept in observation home for 14 days. The teenage driver, student of a central government engineering college, is 17 years and 10 months old. He hails from Haryana and is son of a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Indian Army posted in one of the northeastern states.

The auto driver, identified as Amol Kamble, 27, was killed after he was hit by the SUV allegedly driven by the teen on the Pune-Nashik highway on Saturday night. The speeding vehicle jumped the divider and hit the auto, a scooter and a motorcycle injuring others.

The police had booked him under Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 281 (rash driving on public road), 125 A (act endangering personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and 184 (rash driving) and 185 (drunk driving) of the Motor Vehicles Act (MVA).

“Earlier, the minor had told us that he was drunk when the accident took place, and the blood report has also come positive for alcohol,” Mahajan said.

The accident brought back tragic memories of the Porsche Taycan car accident involving a minor which left two young Information Technology (IT) professionals dead on the spot in Kalyaninagar on May 19 this year. The minor was driving under the influence of alcohol and the police probe revealed that he had consumed alcohol before he took to the wheels.