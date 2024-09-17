BNCA students win design contest

Pune: Students of city-based Dr. Bhanuben Nanavati College of Architecture for Women (BNCA) won “Kreate” competition held recently. Students of city-based Dr. Bhanuben Nanavati College of Architecture for Women (BNCA) win ‘Kreate’ competition held recently. (HT)

Over 48 teams comprising 1,000 architecture and civil engineering students from 200 colleges across Maharashtra were selected for the contest and they showcased range of futuristic models on the theme “Life in Steel”.

The multi-phase competition invited students to develop practical solutions aligned with the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Shagun Shah, Sudiksha Anantharaman, Rehan Deshmukh and Mousumi Tatia from BNCA College won the first prize. “Our model embodies the idea that our existence is intertwined, and that unity and equality are the essence of true balance,” Shagun said.

The second prize was awarded to Ranjana True, Shambhavi Joshi, Sharvat Haval, and Aayush Mirajkar, students of Shri Prince Shivaji Maratha Boarding House’s (SPSMBH) College of Architecture, Kolhapur. Their model was based on the concept of “synergy” inspired by the ancient mythological event Samudra Manthan, where gods and demons united for a cause. Shravani Rajput, Pari Birar, Aarya Dhakane and Manas Gahiwad, students of MVPS (Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj) College of Architecture, Nashik bagged the third prize. Their model focused on industry, innovation, infrastructure and sustainability.

The winning teams received cash prizes of ₹1 lakh, ₹75,000, and ₹50,000 respectively at the contest organised by Kalika Steel.