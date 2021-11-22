Bombay High Court orders investigation against education director Dhanraj Mane

The Bombay High Court has recently ordered an investigation against Dhanraj Mane, higher education director, after allegations of an incident wherein he used abusive language against a subordinate. The action was taken after a former Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Bertrand Muller filed a complaint.

In the alleged incident, a woman clerk working at the education department was verbally abused by Mane. To protest against the incident, other officials from the department also protested. However, no further investigation was done in the matter.

Former MLA Muller filed an electronic complaint to the high court after the matter came before him. The high court has issued an investigation order against Mane with regard to the allegations.

Muller said that there have been several incidents where Mane has used abusive language against his subordinates.

“And in many cases, the victim is forced and pressured to retract the complaint. Hence, as soon as I got the information about the incident, I approached the High Court. With this investigation, various other incidents are likely to come forward,” said Muller.

Despite several attempts, Mane did not respond to calls or messages from HT.