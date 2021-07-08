Home / Cities / Pune News / Book on veteran economist Dandekar released by SPPU Economics department
A book titled “An Unparalleled Economist: Professor VM Dandekar”, was released in an online function by Dr Nitin Karmalkar, vice chancellor, SPPU on Tuesday
By Nadeem Inamdar, Pune
UPDATED ON JUL 08, 2021 09:05 PM IST

A book titled “An Unparalleled Economist: Professor VM Dandekar”, was released in an online function by Dr Nitin Karmalkar, vice chancellor, SPPU on Tuesday. The background of the book was explained by Prof Vilas Adhav, head, department of Economics. Two of the prominent contributors, namely Prof RS Deshpande and Prof Pradeep Apte expressed their thoughts about the stalwart.

Dr Manasi Gore anchored the program while Dr Meenal Annachhatre presented the vote of thanks. The online release was attended by various dignitaries from the academic community across the country.

Prof Vilas Adhav in his introductory speech said that the academic year 2019-20 saw the birth centenary of the visionary Indian economist Prof V M Dandekar.

Prof Dandekar contributed in a varied manner to socio-economics, politics and mainly to agricultural economics and left his imprint on numerous domains such as logic of price policy in agriculture, crop insurance, irrigation policy, and cattle population of the country.

His seminal work on estimation of poverty, carried out along with Prof. Nilkanth Rath, gave rise to a very significant debate on poverty and poverty line in India, he explained.

In order to commemorate Prof Dandekar, a book titled “An Unparalleled Economist: Professor VM Dandekar” was jointly edited by Dr Manasi Gore, Dr Meenal Annachhatre and Prof Vilas Adhav, all from the Economics department, Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU).

