Budget expectations 2023: Need to ramp infra, increase healthcare R&D, say Pune docs

Following the Covid-19 pandemic, the healthcare sector expects the government to increase funding substantially.

Sharing his views, Abrarali Dalal, director and group CEO Sahyadri Hospitals said, “India has done exceedingly well in the fight against Covid-19. The focus during the pandemic was healthcare and should remain a priority for a large population like ours. Now is the need for a holistic approach towards healthcare including infrastructure which was ramped up during the pandemic, impetus to research and innovation and further policy support for medical tourism.”

He added that while large urban and rural population today is faced with health challenges like diabetes, hypertension, obesity, mental health, focus should be on preventive healthcare and screening in a structured way including urban and also for semi urban and rural populations. “Tele medicine which helped reach far during the pandemic should also get encouragement. Health is an area which will need continuous acceleration and increased allocation so that we have a healthy and a prosperous society, he said.

Speaking about the need for a massive increase in the healthcare funding, Jan Swasthya Abhiyan national co-convenor Dr Abhay Shukla said, “One of the most crucial flagship schemes which has been performing relatively better and contributed to improvements in health of mothers and children is the National Health Mission (NHM). However, since 2019-20, NHM allocations have declined. What we require is an entire range of public health measures, as well as expanding the capacity of public health services through adequate, massive increase in union government expenditure especially for ensuring that all have access to primary and secondary healthcare facilities.” He further emphasised that the need of the hour is that the union healthcare budget be doubled.

Dr Jyoti Prakash Mahapatra, chief financial officer, Ruby Hall Clinic said, “The continuance of the good work by adapting the changing dynamics in services, financials and facility, will definitely propel the excellence for the sake of mankind. More budgetary allocation pertaining to the healthcare sector for infrastructure creation, increasing R&D activity and widening the scope are the aspirations. High end equipment and facilities may be encouraged to be available by way of manufacturing or import.”