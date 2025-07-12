Builder held for firing into air during birthday celebration

A builder was arrested by the Pimpri Chinchwad police on Thursday night after he fired two rounds into the air during a birthday celebration, triggering panic among local residents. The incident reportedly occurred on Tuesday night at Vrindavan Farm House in Sus Gaon. The complaint was filed on Thursday by the caretaker of the farm house, Devram Dinesh Warma, 24. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused has been identified as Dinesh Babulal Singh, 40, a resident of Thomas Colony in Mamurdi, Dehu Road. The incident reportedly occurred on Tuesday night at Vrindavan Farm House in Sus Gaon. The complaint was filed on Thursday by the caretaker of the farm house, Devram Dinesh Warma, 24.

According to the police, Dinesh had organised a birthday party at the farm house, which was attended by several of his friends and associates. In the midst of the celebrations, he allegedly took out a licensed revolver and fired two rounds into the air.

Hearing the sounds of gunfire, several residents alerted the police. A senior police inspector handling the case said, “Firing in public places, even during celebrations, is a serious offence. The accused has been arrested under sections 110,125,351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and section 30 of the Arms Act.”

Following the case registration, police have appealed to all citizens to refrain from celebratory firing and warned that strict legal action will be taken against those who endanger public safety.