 Bull deal gunfire: Accused arrested by police  - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jul 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bull deal gunfire: Accused arrested by police 

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Jul 02, 2024 06:22 AM IST

According to Pune rural police, Nimbalkar sold his bull named ‘Sundar’ to Gautam Kakade for ₹37 lakh

Pune rural police arrested accused Gautam Kakade for allegedly firing a bullet at victim Ranjit Nimbalkar, who later died while undergoing medical treatment. The incident took place at Nimbut near Baramati last week, and Nimbalkar was arrested by the crime branch unit on Sunday night from Bhor. 

Token amount <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5 lakh was given in this purchase and sale deal, and it was decided that the remaining amount to be paid on June 27.  (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Token amount 5 lakh was given in this purchase and sale deal, and it was decided that the remaining amount to be paid on June 27.  (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to Pune rural police, Nimbalkar sold his bull named ‘Sundar’ to Gautam Kakade for 37 lakh. Token amount 5 lakh was given in this purchase and sale deal, and it was decided that the remaining amount to be paid on June 27. 

Accordingly, Nimbalkar reached out to Kakade. In her complaint, Ankita Nimbalkar, the wife of the victim said that Gautam Kakade asked her husband to sign stamp paper and collect his payment the next morning. But her husband was not ready to sign and in fact, asked Kakade to cancel the deal if the full amount was not paid. 

As per the complaint filed by the wife of the victim, a case has been registered at Wadgaon Nimbalkar police station and further investigation is underway. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / Bull deal gunfire: Accused arrested by police 
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On