Bull deal gunfire: Accused arrested by police 

Pune rural police arrested accused Gautam Kakade for allegedly firing a bullet at victim Ranjit Nimbalkar, who later died while undergoing medical treatment. The incident took place at Nimbut near Baramati last week, and Nimbalkar was arrested by the crime branch unit on Sunday night from Bhor. Token amount ₹ 5 lakh was given in this purchase and sale deal, and it was decided that the remaining amount to be paid on June 27. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to Pune rural police, Nimbalkar sold his bull named ‘Sundar’ to Gautam Kakade for ₹37 lakh. Token amount ₹5 lakh was given in this purchase and sale deal, and it was decided that the remaining amount to be paid on June 27.

Accordingly, Nimbalkar reached out to Kakade. In her complaint, Ankita Nimbalkar, the wife of the victim said that Gautam Kakade asked her husband to sign stamp paper and collect his payment the next morning. But her husband was not ready to sign and in fact, asked Kakade to cancel the deal if the full amount was not paid.

As per the complaint filed by the wife of the victim, a case has been registered at Wadgaon Nimbalkar police station and further investigation is underway.