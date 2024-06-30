Bull deal gunfire: Victim succumbs to head injuries 

Ranjit Nimbalkar, who was admitted to a city hospital on Friday after being shot in the head in Baramati, succumbed to severe injuries, authorities said. The firing incident occurred at Nimbut in Baramati Tehsil within Pune district, and the accused have been identified as Gautam Kakade and Gaurav Kakade. Meanwhile, during this confrontation, Gaurav allegedly fired a bullet towards victim Nimbalkar, who sustained severe head injuries. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to Pune rural police, Nimbalkar sold his bull named ‘Sundar’ to Gautam Kakade for ₹37 lakh. Token amount ₹5 lakh was given in this purchase and sale deal, and it was decided that the remaining amount to be paid on June 27.

Accordingly, Nimbalkar reached out to Kakade. In her complaint, Ankita Nimbalkar, the wife of the victim said that Gautam Kakade asked her husband to sign stamp paper and collect his payment the next morning. But her husband was not ready to sign and in fact, asked Kakade to cancel the deal if the full amount was not paid.

Meanwhile, during this confrontation, Gaurav allegedly fired a bullet towards victim Nimbalkar, who sustained severe head injuries. As per the complaint filed by the wife of the victim, a case has been registered at Wadgaon Nimbalkar police station and further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, both the accused Gautam Kakade and Gaurav Kakade are sons of Shahaji Kakade, former chairman of Someshwar Sugar Factory.