Burglars break into 12 flats in Wanowrie

The Wanowrie police have filed 12 housebreaking cases at Parmar Co-operative Housing Society Phase 3 I wing and J Wing and Shraddha Regency Building between July 13 and July 14.

An FIR was lodged by Shailesh Bafna (40) of BT Kawade road, Ghorpadi. Bafna in his complaint stated that his flat was burgled by unidentified thieves who later targeted the flats owned by Anil Shah, Rihan Shaikh, Ravindra Dalvi, Zill Mantere, Fakruddin Poonawala, Vijaya Jadhav and three others located in Parmar Co-operative Housing Society while three flats in Shraddha Regency Building were also broken into by the thieves.

Sub-inspector and investigation officer Ajay Bhosale said that the locks were broken with iron rods to gain entry into flats. The police have invoked IPC sections 454, 457, 380 and 511 against the accused.