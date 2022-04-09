Businessman abducted from Pune rescued from Indo-Nepal border; two arrested

PUNE The Lonikand police station have arrested two persons for allegedly kidnapping a businessman for ransom of ₹10 lakh from Kesnand and whisking him away to Siddharthnagar district in Uttar Pradesh along the Nepal border.

The arrested have been identified as Adil Ali (22) and Abdul Rauf (56), both residents of Jogia Udaipur in Siddharthnagar district of Uttar Pradesh. They have been charged for abducting Ganesh Kondiba Dagde (38), a resident of Bhiwari village in Haveli taluka of the district.

According to the police, Dagde is an agriculturist and is into real estate in Bhiwari. The accused had bought land from him and paid in advance as a security deposit. On March 24, they called him to Kesnand to settle the remaining dues. Instead of paying the money, they kidnapped and took him to their native village Jogia Udaipur in the Siddharthnagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

Senior inspector Gajanan Pawar said, “The accused demanded ₹10 lakh from his family for his release and issued death threat. The family paid ₹one lakh. Our team rescued the victim and arrested the accused based on technical investigation.”

The investigation team comprised of API Nikhil Pawar, PSI Suraj Gore, ASI Mohan Walke, police personnel Balasaheb Sakate, Kailas Salunke, Vinayak Salve, Ajit Farande and Sudhir Ahiwale. The FIR has been lodged under IPC Sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 364 A (kidnapping for ransom), 384 (extortion), 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt) and 34 (common intention) against the accused.