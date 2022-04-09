Businessman abducted from Pune rescued from Indo-Nepal border; two arrested
PUNE The Lonikand police station have arrested two persons for allegedly kidnapping a businessman for ransom of ₹10 lakh from Kesnand and whisking him away to Siddharthnagar district in Uttar Pradesh along the Nepal border.
The arrested have been identified as Adil Ali (22) and Abdul Rauf (56), both residents of Jogia Udaipur in Siddharthnagar district of Uttar Pradesh. They have been charged for abducting Ganesh Kondiba Dagde (38), a resident of Bhiwari village in Haveli taluka of the district.
According to the police, Dagde is an agriculturist and is into real estate in Bhiwari. The accused had bought land from him and paid in advance as a security deposit. On March 24, they called him to Kesnand to settle the remaining dues. Instead of paying the money, they kidnapped and took him to their native village Jogia Udaipur in the Siddharthnagar district of Uttar Pradesh.
Senior inspector Gajanan Pawar said, “The accused demanded ₹10 lakh from his family for his release and issued death threat. The family paid ₹one lakh. Our team rescued the victim and arrested the accused based on technical investigation.”
The investigation team comprised of API Nikhil Pawar, PSI Suraj Gore, ASI Mohan Walke, police personnel Balasaheb Sakate, Kailas Salunke, Vinayak Salve, Ajit Farande and Sudhir Ahiwale. The FIR has been lodged under IPC Sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 364 A (kidnapping for ransom), 384 (extortion), 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt) and 34 (common intention) against the accused.
-
Thieves pose as Bihar govt officers, steal 60-foot iron bridge with locals' help
Junior engineer of the state irrigation department, Arshad Kamal Shamshi said when government officers realised they have been trapped by the thieves, a First Information Report (FIR) was filed with the Nasriganj police station.
-
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to promote boxing among its civic school students
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation sports department is determined to ensure that students studying in municipal schools get ample exposure to different sporting activities. An estimated ₹7 lakh is provisioned to get the basic infrastructure and training module ready for both the teachers and students. The entire planning process is being done along with the NMMC education department. The first-of-its-kind project will commence with NMMC sports teachers undergoing preliminary training.
-
Central agencies to look into bomb hoax threat to Bengaluru schools
Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Saturday said central agencies are looking into the bomb hoax threat received by multiple private schools in Bengaluru via e-mail, with regards to a terror angle, if any. At least 15 schools in the city and its outskirts received bomb threats through e-mail on Friday morning triggering panic among students, parents and school managements, which the police later declared as a hoax after conducting searches.
-
Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune
Crypto gamification platform OWN raises $2 million in seed funding Crypto gamification platform 'One World Nation' (OWN) received $2 million in seed funding from investors- Better Capital, Polygon Studios, Cloud Capital and Indigg. One World Nation (OWN) is the brainchild of Akhil Gupta, Dinesh Goel, Kunal Jadhav and Mayank Shekhar. With the huge funding received OWN aims to build the first NFT based play to earn game on Crypto markets.
-
Startup mantra: Charging up EV battery space
Pune: Log9 Materials, an indigenous deep-tech startup, is redefining the electric vehicle industry's battery charging standards with its two-wheeler and three-wheeler battery pack utilising the supercapacitor expertise. In the beginning… AAkshay Singhalcomes from the small town of Deoband in Saharanpur district while KKartik Hajelahails from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. While Akshay was pursuing Material Sciences, Kartik did his Chemical Engineering in IIT Roorkee. In 2017 they shifted their base to Bengaluru.
