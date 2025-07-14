Cafe Goodluck stops ops after FDA suspends licence

City’s iconic Café Goodluck on F C Road, a favourite hangout of students as well as those who like to bond over a good cup of tea, had to abruptly stop operations from Saturday after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) suspended its food licence over alleged violations of the Food Safety Act. Routine health check-ups of staff, use of clean utensils, potable water for cooking, and hair covered while handling food are mandatory. (HT)

The temporary suspension notice was issued on Saturday following an inspection conducted by FDA officials on Friday evening. “The café has been ordered to stop operations until it complies with food safety regulations,” confirmed Suresh Annapure, joint commissioner (Food), FDA, Pune region.

Established in 1935, Café Goodluck, one of Pune’s oldest and most popular eateries, came under the scanner after a video surfaced on social media allegedly showing glass shards in its popular bun maska. Though the video went viral, no formal complaint was received, said FDA officials.

“We have taken samples of their bun maska and sent these to the lab for testing. During our inspection, multiple violations of food safety norms were found. The café will not be allowed to operate until the lapses are rectified,” said Annapure.

FDA guidelines require hotels and restaurants to maintain hygienic kitchen conditions and ensure staff cleanliness. Routine health check-ups of staff, use of clean utensils, potable water for cooking, and hair covered while handling food are mandatory, the officials said.

A senior FDA officer, requesting anonymity, said the inspection revealed several lapses, including no records of staff health check-ups and water testing to certify the place as safe for consumption of food. “The kitchen tiles were broken, and the dustbin was overflowing and left uncovered,” he said. “Even the fridge used to store food was found to be unhygienic and dirty.”

Despite repeated attempts, Cafe Goodluck’s management could not be reached for a comment.