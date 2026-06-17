CAP registration begins for law, teaching courses

Pune: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has commenced the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) registration for admissions to the three-year LLB, BPEd and MPEd programmes from Tuesday. The last date for online registration is June 30. Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has commenced the CAP registration for admissions to three-year LLB, BPEd and MPEd programmes from Tuesday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Candidates who appeared for the respective CET examinations held in March and April this year have been asked to complete the CAP registration process through the CET Cell portal.

The results of three examinations were declared on May 27, 2026.

Two candidates — Spandana Vats from Pune and Siddharth Yadav from Rewari, Haryana — secured 100 percentile score in the five-year LLB CET 2026 examination conducted in two sessions on May 8. The results were declared on Tuesday.

The category-wise toppers included Nilesh Narayan Tayde (Thane) in the Scheduled Caste category with 99.90 percentile, Dhanushree Gopal Surpam (Nagpur) in the Scheduled Tribe category with 99.67 percentile, Shreyas Shekhar Shinde (Pune) in the OBC category with 99.87 percentile, Shlok Prafull Sorate (Nashik) in the SBC category with 98.68 percentile, and Hemant Gulabrao Shinde (Parbhani) in the SEBC category with 99.23 percentile. Other category toppers included Gauri Suresh Suradkar (Buldhana) in the DT/VJ category with 94.63 percentile, Tanishq Sameer Dandekar (Raigad) in NT-1(B) with 99.74 percentile, Tejas Kailas Changulpaye (Ahilyanagar) in NT-2(C) with 99.23 percentile, and Sarthak Sudhakar Mundhe (Dharashiv) in NT-3(D) with 99.85 percentile.