Car falls from first-floor parking of residential building, no one hurt; video goes viral

A shocking video of a car plunging from the first-floor parking area of a residential building in Vimannagar has gone viral on social media. The footage – which went viral on Tuesday, two days after the actual incident – captures the moment when the car, reportedly driven by a resident, broke through the fencing of the parking area and plummeted to the ground. Onlookers rushed to the spot to rescue the driver. The incident reportedly took place on Sunday morning however no injuries were reported. (VIDEO GRAB)

Santosh Shinde, chairman of the Shubh Gateway Apartment Society where the incident occurred, said, “The driver mistakenly put the car in reverse gear, leading to the accident. Some vested interests are exaggerating the issue to malign the society’s reputation.”

The video doing the rounds of social media shows a black Honda suddenly reversing before crashing to the ground, causing panic among residents and eyewitnesses. The incident reportedly took place on Sunday morning however no injuries were reported.

Following the mishap, structural engineers from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) visited the site to assess the damage. Preliminary findings suggest that the parking structure had weakened, and further investigation is underway to determine the exact cause.

A section of residents has called for a structural audit of all buildings in the society, citing safety concerns. In response, the society management has issued a statement pledging full cooperation with the authorities, and confirming plans to conduct a thorough structural assessment and undertake urgent repairs.