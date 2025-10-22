Case registered against women offering namaz inside Shaniwarwada

Pune: The Pune police have registered a case against three unidentified women for allegedly offering namaz inside the premises of the historic Shaniwarwada Fort. Officials said the incident came to light on Sunday after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) Medha Kulkarni shared a video of the act on social media.

According to the police, the video appears to have been recorded between Friday and Saturday. It shows three women wearing burkhas offering prayers inside the fort premises. The clip went viral, triggering protests from members of several Hindu outfits.

Taking cognisance of the incident, officials from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) approached the Vishrambaug Police Station late on Sunday night and filed a complaint. Based on their statement, an FIR was registered on Monday evening against three unidentified women under relevant sections pertaining to the protection of monuments and archaeological heritage sites.

“As per the complaint filed by ASI officials, we have booked three unidentified women for offering prayers at an ASI-protected monument,” said an officer from Vishrambaug Police Station.

The complaint has been filed under provisions of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (AMASR) Rules, 1959, for allegedly violating restrictions applicable to protected monuments.

Following the video’s circulation, MP Kulkarni and members of Pune-based right wing organisation Patit Pavan Sanghatana gathered at Shaniwarwada on Sunday evening to protest, demanding strict action against the women. During the demonstration, the protesters chanted Shivvandana and carried out a symbolic purification of the site using cow dung and cow urine.

“This site is not just a historical monument but a symbol of Maratha pride. No one should indulge in acts that hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community,” Kulkarni said during the protest.