Case registered in fake police clearance certificates fraud

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Dec 12, 2024 07:18 AM IST

PUNE The Anti-Terrorism Squad, on Tuesday, registered a case against a gang involved in creating fraudulent police clearance certificates (PCC) for various jobs in private companies in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Police said the fake PCCs were being submitted to various private companies for posts like driver, housekeeping staff and security guards. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Police said the fake PCCs were being submitted to various private companies for posts like driver, housekeeping staff and security guards.

During a visit to one such private firm in Dighi, police found that 41 employees working on a contractual basis had submitted fake PCC.

After inquiry, it was revealed that the employees came in contact with agents Sandeep Bansode from Yerwada and Sunil Rokade from Pimple Gurav. Many of them did not meet the agents in person and got a PDF copy of PCC on their mobile after sending an amount of 1,200- 1,600 to these agents. After sending the amount, they got PCC within the next 10-15 days.

The investigation revealed that these fraudulent PCCs were created between 2021 and November 2024.

Police are currently continuing their investigation under the supervision of police sub-inspector Babasaheb Katpale.

A complaint has been filed by Pundalik Patil from the anti-terrorism branch at the Dighi police station. Based on this complaint, Sandeep Bansode, Sunil Rokade, and others who aided and created these PCCs have been booked under sections 318 (4), 336(2), 336(3), 337,340(2),3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

Police suspect more persons are involved in the case.

