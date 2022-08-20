Cash-strapped PCB readies proposal to monetise Dhobi Ghat
After sending a proposal to the Director General of Defence Estates (DGDE) seeking permission for leasing out the Golibar Maidan plot, the Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) which is facing a fiscal crisis, has now readied another proposal for developing Dhobi Ghat plot on public-private partnership (PPP) for a period of twenty years
Two more board properties are likely to be put up for lease soon, said officials. The board administration plans to commercially develop a plot located on MG road as part of its revenue generation exercise along with a future plan to lease out a plot near Kalyaninagar.
PCB chief executive officer Subrat Pal said, “We have prepared a proposal for commercially developing Dhobi Ghat plot for additional revenue generation which will help us tide over the financial crisis gripping the board. The proposal will be sent to the DGDE office for approval. Also, a building near MG road which belongs to the board will be commercially developed for augmenting the board earnings.”
Former PCB President Vinod Mathurawala said, “A proposal to shift the washermen stones to the left side area of Pune Cantonment had been proposed long back but was put on hold. The board plans to increase revenue generation as the coffers are completely depleted.”
Ludhiana | Household to feel the pinch of rise in milk prices
The prices have been increased for the third time during the last 14 months. The price of cow milk has now increased from ₹55 to ₹57. “The rise in milk prices will also lead to an increase in the price of curd, butter, cheese (paneer) and clarified butter(ghee). This will put an additional burden of around ₹500-600 on every household,” Poonam Gupta, a resident of Deep Nagar near Dandi Swami chowk said.
Climate change is posing renewed challenge for farmers: PAU vice-chancellor
An agricultural biotechnologist, Satbir Singh Gosal, took charge as the 12th vice- chancellor (V-C) of Punjab Agricultural University on Saturday. Gosal was accorded a warm welcome by former PAU vice-chancellors SS Johl, KS Aulakh, MS Kang, BS Dhillon and World Food Prize laureate GS Khush. Gosal said farmers of the state were facing renewed challenges. Students handed over a memorandum to him.
Uttar Pradesh government asks DMs to buy cattle catcher vehicles
The Uttar Pradesh government has asked district magistrates (DMs) to buy cattle catcher multi-purpose vehicles by utilising the funds available to zila panchayats and kshetra panchayats under the state finance commission. Such vehicles need to be arranged to transport stray cattle and other big animals that meet with accidents, according to a government order (GO) issued by additional chief secretary (panchayati raj) Manoj Kumar Singh here.
BJP on his heels, CM Soren huddles with all ruling alliance MLAs
Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, who is fighting off charges of corruption in and outside courts, on Saturday held a meeting of all ruling alliance legislators at his official residence in the state capital and discussed ways and means to address their grievances. Soren leads an alliance government of his party, Congress and the RJD in Jharkhand while BJP is the principal opposition in the state.
Tejashwi lays down a code of conduct for RJD ministers
Days after the Bihar cabinet expansion and a few controversies, deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Saturday came out with a list of directives for cabinet colleagues belonging to his party RJD, in an apparent attempt at image makeover for his party. The RJD heir apparent issued the commandments on his official Twitter handle, whereby party ministers have been forbidden from purchasing new cars and also from allowing visitors to touch their feet.
