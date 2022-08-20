Home / Cities / Pune News / Cash-strapped PCB readies proposal to monetise Dhobi Ghat

Cash-strapped PCB readies proposal to monetise Dhobi Ghat

Published on Aug 20, 2022 10:14 PM IST

After sending a proposal to the Director General of Defence Estates (DGDE) seeking permission for leasing out the Golibar Maidan plot, the Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) which is facing a fiscal crisis, has now readied another proposal for developing Dhobi Ghat plot on public-private partnership (PPP) for a period of twenty years

Dhobi ghat at Cantonment in Pune. (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)
Nadeem Inamdar

Two more board properties are likely to be put up for lease soon, said officials. The board administration plans to commercially develop a plot located on MG road as part of its revenue generation exercise along with a future plan to lease out a plot near Kalyaninagar.

PCB chief executive officer Subrat Pal said, “We have prepared a proposal for commercially developing Dhobi Ghat plot for additional revenue generation which will help us tide over the financial crisis gripping the board. The proposal will be sent to the DGDE office for approval. Also, a building near MG road which belongs to the board will be commercially developed for augmenting the board earnings.”

Former PCB President Vinod Mathurawala said, “A proposal to shift the washermen stones to the left side area of Pune Cantonment had been proposed long back but was put on hold. The board plans to increase revenue generation as the coffers are completely depleted.”

