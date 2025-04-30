Caste census decision might delay municipal elections: Politicians

Political leaders fear that the Centre’s decision to include caste enumeration in the forthcoming census exercise may delay civic polls. As the local bodies have been functioning without elected representatives for over three years, aspirants and political parties were expecting announcement of civic polls soon. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Former deputy mayor Siddharth Dhende said, “With the Centre planning for caste-based census, there are chances that polls will get delayed as seat reservation is based on voter percentage.”

Congress spokesperson Akshay Jain said, “It was Congress party’s demand to do caste-based census as it will help to decide future policies.”

Another leader Sangeeta Tiwari said, “While the Congress was pushing for caste census, the development may delay local body elections.”

A senior BJP leader on condition of anonymity, “We cannot claim that polls would get delayed due to caste-based census, but keeping political leaders away from local bodies is wrong. Steps should be taken to announce polls early.”