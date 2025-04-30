Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Caste census decision might delay municipal elections: Politicians

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 30, 2025 10:42 PM IST

We cannot claim that polls would get delayed due to caste-based census, but keeping political leaders away from local bodies is wrong. Steps should be taken to announce polls early, say leaders

Political leaders fear that the Centre’s decision to include caste enumeration in the forthcoming census exercise may delay civic polls.

As the local bodies have been functioning without elected representatives for over three years, aspirants and political parties were expecting announcement of civic polls soon. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
As the local bodies have been functioning without elected representatives for over three years, aspirants and political parties were expecting announcement of civic polls soon. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

As the local bodies have been functioning without elected representatives for over three years, aspirants and political parties were expecting announcement of civic polls soon.

Former deputy mayor Siddharth Dhende said, “With the Centre planning for caste-based census, there are chances that polls will get delayed as seat reservation is based on voter percentage.”

Congress spokesperson Akshay Jain said, “It was Congress party’s demand to do caste-based census as it will help to decide future policies.”

Another leader Sangeeta Tiwari said, “While the Congress was pushing for caste census, the development may delay local body elections.”

A senior BJP leader on condition of anonymity, “We cannot claim that polls would get delayed due to caste-based census, but keeping political leaders away from local bodies is wrong. Steps should be taken to announce polls early.”

News / Cities / Pune / Caste census decision might delay municipal elections: Politicians
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On