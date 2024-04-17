CB summons 200 booked under Arms Act, warns them against criminal activities

In the wake of the recent firing at actor Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai, Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar has ordered strict checking of firearms. Around 200 of the 614 accused booked (both arrested and out on bail) under the Arms Act were summoned to the police commissioner’s office on Tuesday and warned against getting involved in armed or other crimes. Not only were they issued written warning notices but were also made to fill up a dossier form so as to send out a stern message to the rank and file of criminals. Recently, there have been at least two incidents involving the usage of firearms in the city. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Kumar said, “In the wake of firing outside the residence of actor Salman Khan, we summoned all the accused booked under the Arms Act to the Commissionerate and issued a strict warning to them. We have appealed to the citizens to inform the police about criminals moving with firearms in the city and the names of these citizens would be kept secret.” Earlier during his tenure as Nagpur police commissioner, Kumar had revoked the arms licenses of businessmen and social workers by pointing to their past criminal records.

Recently, there have been at least two incidents involving the usage of firearms in the city. In one incident, unidentified persons brandished a firearm at one of their victims on J M Road whereas in the other, two unidentified, bike-borne men attempted to open fire on a businessman at Khadki Tuesday afternoon.

The police commissioner has instructed the crime branch to keep a close watch on the activities of accused booked under the Arms Act at different police stations. The police have also appealed to citizens to tip them off in case of suspicious individuals seen with weapons on them.