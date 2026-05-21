PUNE: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has detained a practicing doctor from Latur district and questioned the son of arrested Renukai Career Centre (RCC) Classes director Shivraj Motegaonkar as part of its expanding probe into the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case. CBI questions RCC director’s son, detains Latur doctor in NEET-UG paper leak probe

Sources said the doctor is suspected of purchasing leaked NEET question papers allegedly for his daughter, who appeared for the medical entrance examination this year. The doctor was questioned for several hours on Tuesday and later served a notice directing him to appear before the CBI office in Pune for further investigation.

The questioning of Motegaonkar’s son also took place in Pune. Investigators suspect the leaked question paper may have been procured for his benefit, as he too had appeared for the NEET examination this year.

The developments come as the investigation agency intensifies its nationwide probe into the alleged examination leak racket, which has already led to multiple arrests across Maharashtra and other states. Investigators are examining the role of coaching institutes, middlemen, parents and beneficiaries who allegedly gained access to confidential question papers before the May 3 examination.

According to officials, the detained doctor is believed to have links with individuals already under the scanner in the case. The agency is probing whether leaked papers and answer keys were circulated among selected candidates through a larger organised network operating from Latur, Nanded, Nagpur and Pune. Digital devices, documents and communication records are also being examined.

Shivraj Motegaonkar, founder of the Latur-based RCC coaching institute, was arrested earlier after investigators allegedly recovered leaked NEET question papers from his mobile phone. The agency suspects he was part of an organised racket involved in obtaining and circulating the examination paper nearly 10 days before the test.

Sources in Latur claimed that Motegaonkar had ambitions of establishing a hospital for his son in the future and that securing admission to a medical college had become a matter of prestige for the family. Investigators also suspect that Motegaonkar may have shared leaked papers with Vivek Patil, who supervises RCC’s Nanded branch operations, allegedly for Patil’s daughter.

Following Motegaonkar’s arrest, the agency has intensified search operations across Maharashtra and questioned several students and parents from Nagpur, Chandrapur, Latur and other districts.

Meanwhile, the case has also triggered a political war of words. BJP MLA Abhimanyu Pawar alleged that Motegaonkar had links with the Congress and may have leaked the paper. “Motegaonkar was associated with Congress leaders and projected himself as a supporter of the Deshmukh family during the assembly elections. As per my information, he leaked NEET question papers for his son,” Pawar alleged.

However, Congress MP Shivaji Kalge rejected the allegations. “This is not true. In fact, BJP leaders are seen with him in photographs. Our party has demanded the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the repeated NEET controversies,” Kalge said.

Questioning the recurring paper leak allegations, Kalge said, “How and why does the NEET paper gets leaked every year? This reflects the failure of the government.”

The NEET paper leak case has triggered nationwide outrage, with the CBI conducting raids and interrogations in multiple cities including Pune, Latur, Nagpur and Jaipur. Several accused, including chemistry lecturer PV Kulkarni and intermediary Manisha Waghmare, have already been arrested in the case.