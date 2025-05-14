CBSC Class 10: Pune region records 96.54 pass percentage

In the Pune region, the passing percentage for Class 10 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams was recorded at 96.54 per cent. Harsh Pandharpatte (C), Class 10 student of New Blossom Public School, Narhe, celebrate with his parents. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT PHOTO)

A marginal rise was recorded in the overall pass percentage from 93.60 per cent in 2024 to 93.66 per cent in 2025.

The CBSE Class 10 board exams were conducted by the board from February 15 to March 18, 2025. At least 1,20,288 students from 1,367 schools appeared for the exam from Maharashtra. The exam was conducted at 408 centres across Maharashtra.

Army Public School (APS), Southern Command Pune, has once again reaffirmed its legacy of academic excellence by achieving an outstanding 100% pass rate in the exams.

As many as 95 students scored above 90%, underlining the school’s academic strength at the foundational level. Keerti Mongia and Somak Debnath jointly topped the school with an outstanding 97.8%. Hemant Singh followed closely with 97%, while Advaith Prabhu and Vivaan Rajesh shared the third position, each scoring an admirable 96.6%.

Anita Sharma, principal, APS, said, “This extraordinary achievement is not just about academic scores, but a reflection of our school’s ethos—discipline, diligence, and determination. We are proud of every student and look forward to nurturing their talents further, as they step confidently into the next phase of their lives.”

Students of the Orbis School, from both Keshav Nagar and Mundhwa campuses, have delivered exceptional performances across subjects, making the school community immensely proud.

“I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to all at school for their continuous assistance. Many congratulations to all my peers,’ said Lakshita Patnaik, who is Class 10 topper with 99.4% at the Orbis School.

In the Sanskriti group of schools, Bhukum, the batch reported a 100 % passing rate, and at least 98% of students from the batch passed with a minimum first division.

Amodinee Bapat, who is the school topper with 98.8 % score, said, “I thank my family and teachers for believing in me at every step.’’