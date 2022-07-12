CCTV system helps Pune traffic police collect ₹30 crore fine in 6 months
Pune: Even as the police special branch (SB) continues its probe against the traffic branch officials accused of alleged embezzlement and wrongdoing, the traffic department has recovered fines amounting to ₹30 crore using its CCTV camera surveillance system since January this year.
The fine recovered in June this year is ₹2.82 crore as compared to the monthly average of over ₹5 crore.
Joint commissioner (law and order) Sandeep Karnik had directed traffic cops from fine recovery after public criticism. Citizens had complained that traffic cops are pestering them for violations rather than focusing on enforcing traffic discipline and earning public goodwill.
The traffic police have fined 5.71 lakh violators after they were spotted by its CCTV camera surveillance system installed at different locations across the city. However, the data shows that the fine collected in June was half as compared to the monthly average. Even the vehicle-towing vans had been temporarily discontinued after Puneites lodged complaints regarding the high-handedness of police staff on traffic duty and alleged brazen attempts to recover fines from residents.
Rahul Srirame, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), traffic, said, “The CCTV-based fine is imposed to maintain traffic discipline. It is a transparent system where the fine amount is directly sent to the violator via challan and the amount gets credited in the government’s account. There is no human interface and is a unique method of ensuring that traffic discipline is maintained in the city.”
The CCTV cameras at traffic signals capture vehicles flouting rules and match the violator’s vehicle number with data of vehicle registration number and phone number of owners. The person gets a message about traffic violation and fine amount as well as a link to a photo of the violation. One can check details on official link and pay fine online. Citizens earlier used to pay the amount with traffic police personnel with devices to check whether citizens have to pay previous fine or not.
E-challan machines have been taken back from field traffic units following public complaints. In case of non-failure, the traffic cops have taken the e-court route to recover pending fines. Lok Adalats are proving to be effective for fine recovery as most of the vehicle owners do not want to appear before the local court and pay fines. Those who still do not pay stand the risk of a charge sheet being filed against them under the Motor Vehicles Act before the local court.
-
Two chemical scientists from Pune win bronze medals for their contributions to research in chemistry
Two city-based scientists have been awarded a bronze medal by the Chemical Research Society of India for their contributions to research in chemistry. Constituted in 1999, the CRSI recognises contributions made by scientists at various levels in the field of Chemistry and presents gold, silver and bronze medals to them.
-
Six trekkers rescued from Bhimashankar forest
Six trekkers from Ulhasnagar who had lost their way in the Bhimashankar forest in Pune district were rescued from Ambegaon on Sunday by a team from the Ghodegaon police station. The rescue operation started at 5 pm and the group was rescued by 10 pm. All six trekkers were found safe sans any injuries. The trekkers were stuck in difficult terrain comprising high gradient slopes and dangerous cliffs.
-
Meat thrown into Bareilly gurdwara premises, cops register case
LUCKNOW The police lodged a case after anti-social elements allegedly threw some meat into a gurdwara premises in Bareilly's Kohadapeer area, said officials on Monday. The case was registered on the complaint of gurdwara head, Harwant Pal Singh Bedi. A special operation had been launched to nab the miscreants, said SSP Siddharth Anirudh Pankaj. A large number of people gathered on the spot as soon as the meat was found.
-
5.29% population in Pune is poor: Multidimensional Poverty Index
PUNE Pune has 5.29 per cent of its population below the poverty line after Mumbai at 3.59 per cent, according to 'The state of India's Environment 2022: In Figures,' a report released by the Centre For Science and Environment. According to the report, Maharashtra stood at 19th position in the country with 14.87 per cent of its population under the Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) category.
-
Red alert extended till July 15 in Pune district
The India Meteorological Department has extended the red alert for Pune district till July 15. Along with Pune district, the weather department has issued a red alert for Konkan and Goa, central Maharashtra and Vidarbha and an orange alert for Marathwada till July 15. According to the water resource department, Khadakwasla on Monday was 76 per cent full. Pune city also reported good rainfall on Monday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics