CEC member to visit proposed BBPP site on April 5

Following opposition from citizens and environmental activists, the Central Empowerment Committee (CEC) plans to visit Pune this week to give a good ear to various voices and check the ground reality with respect to the proposed Bal Bharati Paud Phata (BBPP) Road. A member of the CEC, Sunil Limaye, will visit the hill and proposed BBPP site on April 5. The CEC is a body of experts consulted on issues related to the environment and forests. Last year, former mayor Murlidhar Mohol, MLA siddarth Shirole and PMC officials took the survey with citizens and activists. (HT PHOTO)

The CEC had written a letter to the Pune municipal commissioner who in turn instructed the concerned departments to give all the details and maps pertaining to the proposed road to Limaye. Member-secretary of the CEC, Banumati G, had written the letter to the PMC saying, “The proposed BBPP Road plans to pass through manmade forest on the Law College hill slopes of Pune. In this regard, CEC member Limaye is visiting the site on April 5 and will take factual information regarding the subject.” The CEC had further requested that all the information, maps and the PMC’s say in the matter be provided to it.

BJP leader Ujwal Keskar said, “The PMC had won the case over this road in the High Court. All the results are in favour of the PMC. The state government also approved this road. The PMC is doing this road work after completing all the legalities. It is an important road and our request to the PMC commissioner is to put all these facts in front of the committee.”

Keskar said, “As the activists did not get a decision in their favour, they appealed to the CEC and a member of the latter is now visiting the road site. While it is acceptable in a democracy to have concerns and opposition, our request to the PMC is to put before the committee the need for this road and all the facts related to it.”

Public opinion on the proposed road stands divided with some, mainly green activists, opposing it claiming it will harm the hill environment and others saying that the road will help check traffic congestion on Law College Road. The PMC had planned to float tenders for the project last year but deferred its plan due to the opposition. As per the revised plan, the proposed road will be 2.1 km long and 30 m wide.