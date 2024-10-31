Celebrate eco-friendly Diwali festival, PMC appeals to Pune residents

PUNE Amid the growing concerns regarding pollution the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has urged residents to celebrate the Diwali festival in an environmentally friendly manner. Amid the growing concerns regarding pollution, PMC has urged residents to celebrate Diwali festival in environmentally friendly manner. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Diwali, the festival of lights, is traditionally celebrated as a symbol of light triumphing over darkness. However, it can also contribute to increased air and noise pollution, which can negatively impact the environment and public health. To reduce these effects, the PMC has urged citizens to adopt sustainable practices during this festive season, read a statement by the civic body.

Firecrackers are a major source of air pollution, releasing harmful smoke and chemicals into the atmosphere. Increased air pollution can cause respiratory issues, particularly for the elderly and children, and firecrackers that emit large amounts of smoke contribute significantly to these health risks.

Furthermore, loud firecrackers are a common source of noise pollution during Diwali. Firecrackers producing sound levels exceeding 125 decibels are prohibited. PMC has recommended residents refrain from using high-decibel fireworks. Besides, firecrackers should not be burst near sensitive areas like schools, hospitals, and courts.

Prithviraj BP, additional municipal commissioner, PMC, said, that to celebrate Diwali responsibly, citizens should use energy-efficient LED lights or solar lamps instead of traditional bulbs to decorate their homes.

“Besides, the use of Plaster-of-Paris (POP) for forts can be harmful to the environment. Instead, citizens should opt for eco-friendly alternatives like forts made from natural materials like stone and clay,” he said.