Celebrations outside Lt Col Purohit’s Pune home after Malegaon verdict

Celebrations erupted outside Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit’s residence on Law College Road in Pune on Thursday, after a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court acquitted all seven accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, including Purohit. Members of the right-wing organisation Patit Pawan Sanghatana, along with residents from Erandwane, gathered near the residence, displaying congratulatory banners, waving saffron flags, bursting crackers, and distributing sweets. (HT PHOTO)

Members of the right-wing organisation Patit Pawan Sanghatana, along with residents from Erandwane, gathered near the residence, displaying congratulatory banners, waving saffron flags, bursting crackers, and distributing sweets.

While Purohit and his family were away in Mumbai, supporters assembled to express solidarity and jubilation over the verdict. A saffron flag was hoisted atop the officer’s residence as a symbolic gesture.

“The Congress government popularised the term ‘Bhagwa Atankwad’ (saffron terror) to defame Hindus, but the court verdict has put a full stop to that narrative. Once Lt Col Purohit returns to Pune, we will give him a grand welcome,” said Swapnil Naik, a member of the Patit Pawan Sanghatana.

Residents also joined the celebrations. Amar Barwe, who lives in the neighbourhood, said, “Hats off to his courage. Our lane today was celebrating — crackers were being burst, sweets distributed — it was a festive atmosphere. And why shouldn’t it be? A falsely implicated person is allowed to walk free after spending 17 years in jail for something he didn’t do.”

The special court, in a detailed order running over 3,000 pages, stated there was “no reliable and cogent evidence” against the accused. It added that terrorism has no religion and that convictions cannot rest on perceptions or assumptions.

The Malegaon blast occurred on September 29, 2008, when an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle detonated near a mosque in the communally sensitive town of Malegaon in Nashik district, about 200 km from Mumbai. The blast killed six people and injured 101 others.