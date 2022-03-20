Central Railway to restart seasonal pass service on Pune-Mumbai route from March 22
PUNE The Central Railway (CR) will restart the seasonal pass and unreserved passenger service for Deccan Queen Express, Intercity Express, Indrayani Express train, Deccan Express and Sinhagad Express trains on the Pune-Mumbai route from March 22.
Since the Covid-19 pandemic as train operations were stopped the services were halted.
As per Central Railway, from March 25, 2020, the regular train operations in the country were closed down. After the train operations resumed, only passengers with reserved tickets were allowed to travel on the trains. While the Indian Railways had announced to resume these services normally, it was not yet started in Central Railway. Due to this, daily passengers on the Pune-Mumbai route had to buy regular tickets of ₹210 for daily travelling to and fro on the route. While earlier the second-class seasonal pass on the Pune Mumbai route was charged at ₹840.
“For the unreserved ticket booking, passengers must provide a fully vaccinated certificate and passengers who have universal pass certificate can purchase unreserved coach tickets for travelling. And for passengers below 18 age is necessary to carry an age certificate and also a doctor’s certificate about not being vaccinated due to age criterion,” said Manoj Jhawar, Pune division railway spokesperson.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
-
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
-
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics