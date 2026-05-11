Pune, The Centre on Monday approved water supply and flood mitigation projects costing ₹1,290 crore for Pune under the Urban Challenge Fund , a civic official said on Monday. Centre approves water supply, flood mitigation works costing ₹1290 cr for Pune

The approval was granted at the first apex committee meeting chaired by the Secretary of the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs during the day, a Pune Municipal Corporation release informed.

PMC Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram made a presentation on the projects during the meeting, it added.

A sum of ₹890 crore has been sanctioned for a water supply project covering 12 newly merged villages, including Khadakwasla, Nanded, Nandoshi, Kirkatwadi, Dhayari and Narhe, which witnessed Guillain-Barre Syndrome cases, it said.

A total of ₹400 crore has been approved for flood control measures in Pune city, the release said. It will involve storm water drainage measures at 335 flood-prone locations across Pune city.

Around 85 per cent work under the equal water supply scheme in the old city limits has already been completed and the entire project is expected to be operational by August 2026, it said.

The PMC said the project includes a 200 MLD water purification plant, 71-km transmission main line, 390-km distribution network and SCADA/AMR-based smart metering system and aims to provide clean drinking water to 7.78 lakh citizens till 2052.

Water supply works are currently underway in seven villages, while detailed project reports have been prepared for 25 villages, it added.

These measures are expected to help safeguard citizens and property during monsoon and improve public health conditions, the civic body said.

Additional Commissioner Pavneet Kaur said this is a significant step towards building a more resilient and future-ready Pune.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has been paying special attention to Pune city, which is resulting in all round development, Kaur said.

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