Centre felicitates PMC for staff training initiative

Pune: The Union government recently honoured the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for executing the capacity building programme to update the knowledge of its staff. PMC deputy commissioner Rajeev Nandkar who is incharge for training programme and IT officer Rahul Jagtap were present at the Delhi function. (HT PHOTO)

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri presented the award to the officials last week.

Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar attended the ceremony.

Kumar said, “Over 33,500 staff has been covered in the last six months and 413 have registered for the next training schedule.”

The civic chief said that PMC plans three offline training sessions for its employees, including Class one and Class three, and 12 online sessions for all its staff.

PMC deputy commissioner Rajeev Nandkar who is incharge for training programme and IT officer Rahul Jagtap were present at the Delhi function.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!