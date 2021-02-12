Centre should bear cost of vaccinating citizens: Pawar
PUNE: Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, who holds the finance ministry portfolio, said that the central government should bear the cost of Covid-19 vaccination for all citizens.
Pawar was in the city to review district plans before presenting the Maharashtra’s budget at the state assembly on March 8.
Pawar said, “The Centre is giving vaccination to doctors and frontline workers. The Union health minister had announced that vaccination will cover all citizens, before stating that only health and frontline workers will get free vaccination. Instead of creating confusion about free vaccination, the Centre should take responsibility and bear the cost of inoculating all citizens instead of putting financial burden on state governments.”
According to the deputy minister, the central government is yet to release the GST (goods and services tax) share of Maharashtra. As per the parliament act, all state governments should be given the GST share immediately. “We are hoping that our GST shared will be released early as we need money to carry our various developmental works,” he said.
Fire at Serum institute
Pawar, who is also the Pune district guardian minister, said that he has received the report from fire department and police on the fire at Serum Institute of India’s Manjari premises on January 21. “Electric short circuit was the sole reason behind the fire,” he said.
No relation appointment of MLCs and guv’s air travel
The Maha Vikas Aghadi government did not have any intention to insult the governor while denying use of government-owned aircraft, said Pawar. “The Chief Minister’s office had given clarification about it. I don’t know the exact reason why the governor did not get permission for using the official aircraft. It’s a machine, some technical problem must have occurred. There is no connection between the appointment of 12 governor-appointed MLCs and governor’s travel issue,” he said.
