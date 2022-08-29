CEO’s email hacked, fraudsters dupe leading firm in Pune of Rs54.39 lakh
A chief executive officer’s (CEO’s) email account was hacked and the company was duped of Rs54.39 lakh by cyber fraudsters. The incident took place between August 24 and August 26, said police.
The multinational company makes paper cup products and is located at Talegaon MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation) in Pune.
The 46-year-old complainant, according to officials, is an employee who handles the financial transactions of the company.
A cyber-fraudster allegedly hacked into the email account of the CEO, sending emails to the accounts department and making the latter transfer Rs54.39 lakh to an unknown account.
The complainant received an email from his CEO’s official email ID asking him to transfer money from their private bank account to another account. The employee did as he was asked.
He had transferred a total of Rs54.39 lakh in five different bank transactions to the account number given by his CEO based in Italy mentioned in her mail. When the employee informed about the payment to the CEO, she denied sending any email and asked them to contact the respective bank to stop transactions.
“It seems like the email account was hacked and instruction regarding payment has been given to the company’s unit in Pune. We have registered a case,” said a police officer.
Police said, as a precautionary measure before sending the money, the sender should cross-check with the receiver through a phone call, SMS or WhatsApp whether any such request for sending money was made.
Police inspector Ranjit Sawant of Talegaon MIDC police station confirmed the registration of a first information report (FIR) under sections 410, 410 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other relevant sections under the Information Technology Act.
NCRB report 2021:Punjab reported second-highest spurious liquor deaths in country
With 127 fatalities, Punjab recorded the second-highest number of deaths, after Uttar Pradesh, due to the consumption of illicit or spurious liquor in 2021, as per the National Crime Records Bureau report on accidental deaths and suicides in India. The maximum such deaths were reported from Uttar Pradesh (137), followed by Punjab (127); Madhya Pradesh (108) and Karnataka (104). In 2021, a total of 618 fatalities were attributed to extreme climatic conditions.
HC notice on plea from journalist Deepak Chaurasia seeking quashing of FIR
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday sought a response from the Haryana police on a plea by journalist Deepak Chaurasiya seeking quashing of an FIR registered by the Gurugram police in 2015. He among some other journalists is accused of airing an “edited” and “obscene” video of a 10-year-old child and her family in 2013 and linking the video to a sexual assault case against jailed, self-styled godman Asaram Bapu.
Chandigarh | SDO suspended for attacking executive engg inside MC office
A sub-divisional engineer (SDO) was on Monday suspended after allegedly attacking an executive engineer inside the municipal corporation's office in Sector 17. Both XEN Anurag Bishnoi, who alleged that Puri assaulted him in his office room on Monday afternoon and SDO Anuj Puri later approached the police with their respective complaints, which are being verified. Speaking about the incident, MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said, “Beating a staff member cannot be tolerated. The SDO has been suspended. A charge sheet shall be issued tomorrow. It is under preparation.”
Services of Takht Patna Sahib jathedar Giani Ranjit Singh terminated amid corruption charges
The managing committee has terminated the services of Takht Patna Sahib jathedar Giani Ranjit Singh in view of the corruption charges being faced by him and the controversies courted by him during his tenure. Giani Ranjit Singh's tenure has also remained controversial. Decision of his termination was taken on Sunday. Hours after his termination, he approached Punjab based senior BJP leader Harjit Singh Grewal. The BJP leader disclosed this information on his Facebook handle.
Chandigarh | Assistant professor, friend awarded 20-year RI for raping minor
The district court sentenced a Kurukshetra University assistant professor and his friend to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a teenager, who was preparing for the pre-medical entrance examination at a coaching centre in Sector 36 on Monday. Those convicted are Gaurav Kamboj, 29, of Karnal, who worked as an assistant professor at Kurukshetra University, and Sai Kayan, alias Aarman, 21, of Sector 19, Chandigarh, who was pursuing a bachelor of arts degree.
