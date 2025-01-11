CET Cell changes exam dates clashing with CBSE board exams

As thousands of students in the state were confused due to the clashing of dates of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 exam and Common Entrance Test (CET) followed by a barrage of suggestions from students and their parents, the CET Cell finally changed the dates of its exams. Accordingly, the CET dates of five courses – two courses under the department of technical education, and three courses under the department of higher education – have been changed. While four consecutive CBSE Class 12 exams – history, language, home science, and psychology – were announced between April 1 and 4, it was also revealed that the psychology exam and the CET five-year NFE exam would be held on the same day on April 4. Owing to this, students and parents started demanding that the CET Cell change the date of the exam announced. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

“Considering this, the pre-entrance exam for the five-year law course, which was to be held on April 4, will now be held on April 28 as per the new date. The two CETs – B. Ed and M. Ped – that were slated to be held on March 16 will now be held on March 19,” stated a circular issued by the CET Cell on Friday.

While the M. Ped field test exam was to be held from March 17 to 18, it will now be held on March 20 and 21. Similarly, the dates of the MBA and MMS exams under the department of technical education have been changed from the earlier March 17-19 to April 1-3. Whereas the dates of the BBA/BCA/BBM CET exam have been changed from the earlier April 1-3 to April 29-30 and May 2.

For students taking admission in professional courses next year, the CET Cell has announced the probable schedule of the pre-entrance test for 19 courses in November itself, and the registration of applications has also started.