CET Cell debars 151 MBBS candidates over fake documents

Pune: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell on October 28 disqualified 151 MBBS candidates for submitting fake or misleading documents to secure admission under the state quota. The action comes after a detailed probe revealed large-scale irregularities in the third round of medical admissions. Representative image (Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)

Earlier this month, the CET Cell had issued notices to 152 students, directing them to resubmit original and valid documents after preliminary checks flagged serious discrepancies. However, by the given deadline, only one student successfully provided authentic records, which have now been verified and accepted.

“The remaining 151 candidates have failed to produce valid documents and have, therefore, been debarred from the admission process,” confirmed a senior CET Cell official.

He further said that several of the disqualified candidates had submitted fabricated domicile or school-leaving certificates to falsely claim Maharashtra residency. Many had also provided fake or non-functional contact details, making communication with them impossible.

“The scale of forgery indicates organised malpractice. The integrity of the medical admission process cannot be compromised,” the official said, adding that further investigation is underway to identify those involved in facilitating the fraud.

Officials believe the fake admission case may be part of a larger seat-blocking scam run by middlemen. These agents are suspected of using login details of top-ranking candidates from other states, many of whom have already confirmed MBBS seats elsewhere, to reserve seats in Maharashtra’s quota. This practice leaves genuine aspirants waiting as many seats remain vacant until the end of the admission process.

The CET Cell has written to the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) under the National Medical Commission (NMC) for complete data on the students involved, but the MCC has not yet issued an official response.

Authorities are yet to decide whether to start criminal proceedings against the 151 disqualified candidates, the official said.