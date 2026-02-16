CET Cell extends online registration for admissions to Feb 28

The state common entrance test (CET) cell on February 14 extended online registration for admissions to LLB (three-year), B.Ed.-M.Ed. (three-year integrated programme) and Bachelor of Physical Education (B.P.Ed.) courses for the academic year 2026-27 till February 28, 2026. The B.Ed.-M.Ed. CET will be held on April 9, 2026; while the B.P.Ed. CET is scheduled for April 4, 2026, followed by a field test from April 5 to April 7, 2026. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

As per the revised schedule, the LLB (three-year) CET will be conducted between April 1 and April 2, 2026. The B.Ed.-M.Ed. CET will be held on April 9, 2026; while the B.P.Ed. CET is scheduled for April 4, 2026, followed by a field test from April 5 to April 7, 2026. The CET cell said that the online application process, detailed schedule and information brochure are available on the official website www.mahacet.org. All examinations will be conducted in a computer-based online mode at various centres across Maharashtra. Candidates have been advised to regularly visit the official website for updates and instructions.

Data from the past three years shows a steady interest in these professional courses. For the LLB (three-year) programme, registrations stood at 76,425 in 2023-24; 80,125 in 2024-25; and 94,506 in 2025-26. For the B.Ed.-M.Ed. integrated course, registrations stood at 1,794 in 2023-24; 1,036 in 2024-25; and 1,139 in 2025-26. Meanwhile, B.P.Ed. registrations stood at 9,399 in 2023-24; 7,399 in 2024-25; and 6,598 in 2025-26.